Poisonous meal consumption: More than 180 students unconscious in Swabi college

SWABI: More than 180 students fell unconscious after consuming contaminated food in Colonel Sher Khan Cadet College, Swabi here on Sunday night.

The situation turned emergency conditions after witnessing large number of students facing complaints of food poisoning and severe stomach ache problems post consumption of suspected sub-standard food.

Rescue teams started shifting the affectees to different hospitals while few students were initially given first aid inside the college premises.

The affected students were shifted to Mardan Medical Complex and CMH Peshawar by the rescue workers while several teams of doctors were also reached the college.

Reason behind the food contamination were still unknown.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) health minister Shehram Tarkai told local media that ambulances were called up from Mardan and Nowshera. He said students were given first medical aid on the spot before shifting to hospitals.