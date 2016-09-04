Libya forces facing ‘fierce’ IS resistance in Sirte

MISRATA, Libya: Libyan pro-government forces are facing “fierce resistance” from Islamic State group holdouts in Sirte and it could take several days to gain full control of the city, a spokesman said Sunday.

Forces loyal to Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA) launched a new attack on Saturday against IS in Sirte, the coastal city seized by the militants last year.

Backed by weeks of US air strikes, pro-GNA fighters have recaptured nearly all of what had been the jihadists’ main stronghold in North Africa.

IS fighters are now cornered in a last district of the city but Reda Issa, a spokesman for loyalist forces, said it was proving difficult to dislodge them.

“IS is putting up fierce resistance in their last neighbourhoods,” Issa told AFP. “They are trying to make the battle last longer although they know it will be over soon.”