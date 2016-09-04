GST increases to 20 pc on POL products in Pakistan

The federal government increased General Sales Tax (GST) on petroleum products from 17 per cent to 20 per cent on Sunday.

Statistics of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) stated that GST increased up to 7 per cent on petrol while sales tax on HOBC hiked to 21.5 per cent from 17 per cent while taxes on kerosene oil remained unchanged at 5 pc.

FBR data stated that highest increase was made on high speed diesel as rate of the product was hiked to 35.5 per cent from 28 per cent. GST on light speed oil was stood at 8.5 pc after increased of rate from 5.0 per cent.