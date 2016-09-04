Govt making all out efforts for progress, prosperity of GB: Barjees

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Chaudhry Muhammad Barjees Tahir has stated that the government was taking revolutionary steps for the development of GB.

Talking to APP, Barjees Tahir said that the Federal Government allocated billions of rupees funds for development projects like hospitals and universities in the area.

He said that the government was planning to establish a Cardiology Center in Gilgit and Baltistan university in Skardu.

The minister said that the government is all set to announce a 30 year Forest Working Plan, Timber Policy and Tourist Policy for the region with the collaboration of GB council.

He said that the high level officials were reviewing the development schemes announced by GB Council for clearance of funds.

Barjees Tahir said that he had recently chaired a meeting to discuss tax issues in Gilgit Baltistan.

He said that Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) would be signed between GB Council and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to resolve the issues of indirect taxes.

Discussing the importance of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the minister stated that it would prove a game changer for the area people as more jobs opportunities would be created.

He said that potential sectors including energy and others have been identified where Chinese investors can make their investments.

He said that Chief Minister GB Hafiz Hafiz-ur-Rehman implementing the manifesto of Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) is working affectively for the progress and development of the area.

The minister said renovation of Skardu Airport was in progress and feasibility report for the widening of Gilgit Airport has been prepared.

He said that the government had acquired land for Diamer-Bhasha Dam to meet the energy crisis in the country.

The government also providing subsidize wheat to the people of the area, he added.

Barjees said that reforms in health sector would also be announced soon to improve medical facilities in the area.

He said the government had allocated more land for the expansion of Karakoram International University in Gilgit to provide better education facilities for the locals.