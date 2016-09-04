Five killed in bus-trailer collision near Bhera interchange

ISLAMABAD: At least five people were killed and 10 sustained injuries when a speeding bus collided with a trailer near Bhera interchange on motorway on Sunday.



According to a news channel, the passenger bus was going to Lahore from Peshawar when it crashed into a trailer loaded with cement.

The dead and injured were shifted to district hospital Bhalwal whereas two critically injured were taken to Gujranwala hospital.

Meanwhile, atleast nine people were injured when a passenger bus toppled near Purana bypass near Bhakar road in Jhang.

The accident occurred due to over speeding.