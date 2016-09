KANDAHAR, Afghanistan: At least 50 people were killed early Sunday when a passenger bus struck a fuel tanker in a head-on collision in the southern province of Zabul, officials said.



“The passenger bus was on its way from Kandahar to Kabul when it collided with a fuel tanker. In the accident, 35 people were killed and more than 20 others were wounded,” Zabul’s Governor Bismillah Afghanmal told APP.