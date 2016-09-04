Bomb blast near police van in Peshawar, casualties expected

PESHAWAR: Casualties were expected as a bomb blast targeted police van on Sunday evening in suburban part of Peshawar, the provincial capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

A police official was wounded in the attack, however, official confirmation is due regarding casualties in the incident.

The incident took place in Mathra village 40 km away from the provincial capital where terrorists targeted a patrolling van of police department.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Operations Abbas Majeed Marwat told local news channel that explosives were planted near road to target patrolling van.