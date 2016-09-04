80 pc of Pak youth are Vitamin D-deficient: POA

KARACHI: Eighty per cent of youth in Pakistan suffer from Vitamin D deficiency which could lead to several health issues, says Dr Aslam Siddiqui, head of Awareness and member of Pakistan Orthopedic Association (POA).

In a seminar and health camp organised by POA at Al-Khidmat Hospital Korangi, Dr Aslam Siddiqui said that unhealthy food, non-existent physical activities, smoking and lack of sun exposure are the leading reasons behind Vitamin D deficiency in the youth. The deficiency can lead to body aches and onset of osteoporosis early on in life, he said.

Youth comprise more than 60% of the population of Pakistan, which makes an enormous chunk of the national population Vitamin D-deficient.

Dr Aslam advises adding green vegetables and milk in daily routine and increasing exposure to the sun to counter the Vitamin-D deficiency.

More than 800 patients including women and children suffering from various orthopedic issues visited the health camp and received free medicines from POA.