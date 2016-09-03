We are not afraid of cowardly acts of terrorism: Nisar

Federal Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan has said that we are neither afraid nor disappointed of cowardly acts of terrorism.

Addressing to Mardan Bar, Chaudhary Nisar said that now terrorists are targeting soft targets in Mardan and Peshawar.

He said Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is based across border and they want to spread disappointment and closure of business.

Nisar said won’t allow anyone shutting down courts, markets and schools.

Facilitators of terrorists are on the other side of #Pakistan’s border, he said.

Interior Minister said there were two intelligence reports about Mardan incident. Only in Zarb-e-Azb about 500 officers and soldiers embraced martyrdom, he added.

There were explosions every day before our government, Nisar said and adding that we have won one kind of war and now we need to win the psychological war.

Earlier, Chaudhry Nisar visited blast hit district court in Mardan. On his arrival at the court he was briefed about the incident.