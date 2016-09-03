Two killed, six injured in road accident

KHAIRPUR: Two people including a woman were killed while six other injured in a road accident near here on Saturday.



According to details, a car bound collided with oil tanker, as a result Mst Mehnaz Buriro-50 w/o Wazir Buriro and Sajjad Ahmed Buriro-13 died on the spot while other six persons including Ghulam Sarwarm, Shahnaz, Samreen, Mir Muhammad Buriro and other were injured.

The bodies and injured brought to Civil Hospital Khairpur by police while Economic Zone Police arrested oil tanker driver Gul Zaman Khan. The bodies were sent to Thull by Edhi ambulance.