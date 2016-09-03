Sirajul Haq condemns Mir Quasem Ali’s execution

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Ameer Senator Siraul Haq condemned the illegal execution of Mir Quasem Ali in Bangladesh.

While expressing his grief, Sirajul Haq said that Quasem was hanged over supporting united Pakistan in 1971 and added that his execution is a murder of humanity.

He said the government of Hasina Wajid, daughter of Bangladesh’s founder, Sheikh Mujeebur Rehman was executing people who were “loyal to Pakistan at the time of the secessionist movement in 1971.

People are being executed for expressing loyalty to Pakistan 44 years ago, while the rulers in this country were silent spectators.”

It is pertinent to mention here that, Bangladesh has hanged top Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh leader Mir Quasem Ali till for supporting united Pakistan in 1971.

The senior JI leader Mir Quasem Ali, 63 was hanged at Gazipur’s Kashimpur jail at 10:30pm Saturday, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal told reporters.

JI Bangladesh leader was trialed by controversial tribunal formed by India backed Bangladesh government in the name of 1971 war crimes.

He was hanged for support of Pakistan during 1971.—APP