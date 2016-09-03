Singers mesmerise audience at Railway Station

HYDERABAD: Artists and Singers of all four provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azadi Jammu Kashmir mesmerised audience here at Hyderabad Railway Station.



The event was organized by Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in connection with Azadi Train Independence Day celebrations.

Prominent singers including Fazal Jutt from Punjab, Shahid Ali Khan KPK, Bhag Chand Sindh, Liaqat Ali Balochistan, Raja Imran AJK, Ijaz Hussain G-B and Pride of Performance Bashir Baloch of Balochistan performed on the occasion and got big applause from the audience.

They also presented national songs on the occasion.