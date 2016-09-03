PM Nawaz planning to purchase election 2018: PTI chief

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan has said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is planning to purchase elections 2018.

Addressing to the participants of its Ehtesab (accountability) March in Lahore, Imran Khan said that Chairman FBR doesn’t have guts to send notice to Sharif family.

He said Panama papers left no doubt that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has done corruption.

In democracy, Prime Minister is answerable to the people, he said and demanded to PM Nawaz to show property papers.

PTI was forced to protest on the streets because the government was using delaying tactics to hide its corruption and wrong doings, Chairman Imran Khan said.

Earlier, Imran Khan warned Sharif brothers against blocking the rally routes.

Expecting a huge turnout on Saturday, he said.

PTI was seeking answers from Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif over his alleged corruption and Panama Leaks Scandal for the last five months, but he could not satisfy us and the opposition.

The party workers and supporters, including PTI top leadership, had to face blockades due to which they could not start their march, as they should, Khan said.

Institutions like National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the Election Commission of Pakistan have already lost their credibility, just to secure Sharifs and their families, said Khan.

We are peaceful people and our protest is peaceful as well. The government must not resort to any violent, the PTI chief said.

Imran Khan, who reached Lahore on Friday, would lead the Lahore march. Supporters at five different points including Bhaati Chowk and GPO Chowk would join the rally.

Moreover, members of Insaf Tiger Force, Insaf Youth Wing and Insaf Student Federation would also ensure that no inauspicious incident happens during the march today.