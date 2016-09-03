PM inaugurates 40 MW coal power project in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Saturday inaugurated 40 megawatts (MW), coal fired power project at Sitara Chemical Industries Ltd (SCIL) here.

The prime minister was accompanied by Governor Punjab Malik Rafiq Rajwana, Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Asif, Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Commerce Khurram Dastgir and Minister of State for Water and Power Abid Sher Ali.

The 40 MW coal power plant at Sitara Chemical Industries Ltd is the largest of its kind in the industrial sector of Faisalabad. Sitara Chemical Industries Ltd is the flagship company of Sitara Group.

The prime minister unveiled the plaque of the project that has been completed within 27 months costing Rs 3.5 billion.

The plant’s boiler is based on Circulating Fluidized Bed Combustion technology having the best automation system.

Continuous emission monitoring system is placed which monitors 24/7 the emission of the gases in the air to protect the environment.

According to a PM House statement, commissioning of 40 mega watts Coal Fired Power Plant is a step towards achieving self-reliance in power generation. Such initiatives by the private sector are extremely encouraging and will prove helpful in overcoming the energy shortage from Pakistan.