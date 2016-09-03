PAT’s Qisas march: Tahirul Qadri leaves for Rawalpindi

The Pakistan Awami Tehreek chief Dr Tahirul Qadri has left for Rawalpindi to lead party’s Qisas march on Saturday.

Reports said Qadri has also requested Awami Muslim League President Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed to join the rally with his supporters.

The PAT will join PTI’s ‘Pakistan March’ in Lahore today and the PTI would reciprocate by supporting PAT’s Qisas (blood money) rally.

To spearhead the rally, Qadri has left Lahore this evening for Rawalpindi. The rally will start from Rawalpindi’s Liaquat Bagh and culminate at Murree Road where a public meeting will be held.

On the other hand, Sheikh Rasheed claimed that police have surrounded his Lal Haveli to bar him from mass mobilisation.