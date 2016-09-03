Pakistan team for Asia Hockey Cup announced

PESHAWAR: After two day trials at Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium, Islamabad the Pakistan Hockey Federation Saturday announced 18 member Pakistan Under-18 team for the 4th Junior Asia Cup in Dhaka, Bangladesh scheduled to be played from September 24-30, 2016.



Besides announcing the final team, a 10-member standby players have also been named, says a PHF release issued here.

Those selected for the national team comprising:- Goalkeepers: Waqar Younis and Adeel Rao

Fullbacks: Amjad Ali, Rizwan Ali & Waqas Ahmad

Halfbacks: Junaid Rasool, Moin Shakeel, Adil Lateef and Junaid Manzoor

Forwards: Awais Arshad, Khairullah, Shahzaib Khan, Ahmad Nadeem, Ali Aziz, Afraz, Waqar Ali, Naveed Alam and Abdullah Babar

Standbys: Awais Rasheed, Farhan Younis, Mohibullah, Roman Khan, Syed Zain Ejaz, Arsalan Haider, Murtaza Yaqoob, Amjad Rehman & Zulqarnain.