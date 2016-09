HANGZHOU: US President Barack Obama arrived in China on Saturday for his final visit as president, landing in the eastern city of Hangzhou where he will attend the G20 summit.

Air Force One landed at 0618 GMT, kicking off a trip designed to cement the “pivot” to Asia undertaken during his administration.

After the G20 meeting Obama will travel to Laos which is hosting the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit.