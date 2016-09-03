New roads to help promote tourism

LAHORE: Various road projects recently initiated by the incumbent government will not only link far-flung areas with big cities but also promote tourism in the country.



Chairman Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI)’s Standing Committee for Travel and tourism Aleem Javed Chaudhary said while talking to APP here on Saturday.

He said that eastern by-pass at Kala Shah Kaku inaugurated by the Prime Minister on the other day to link Sialkot-Lahore and Islamabad-Lahore Motorways, with Lahore ring road, will share major traffic load of main Ravi bridge near Shahdara.

He said, at present the motorists coming from G.T. Road and Sialkot-Narowal roads etc. have to pass through the main Ravi bridge to go towards airport and other eastern parts of Lahore but after the completion of the by-pass the traffic load would be divided.

He said the projects like Kala Shah Kaku-Baddomalhi scheme and Kala Khatai interchange were also of great importance, he added.

The Chairman further said that these roads projects were also very important for promotion of tourism, especially help minorites to visit their worship places.

“A large number of Sikh Yatrees travel towards Eimanabad, Darbar Kartar Narowal etc. from Lahore airport and Wagha border every year, these roads will make their travelling less time consuming,” he added.

Aleem Javed said the government deserves appreciation for its agenda of development.

He also demanded creation of maximum facilities for foreign and local tourists as well, with a view to increase earnings from tourism sector.