Motorcycle production up by 16.54% in FY16

ISLAMABAD: The production of motorcycles increased by 16.54 percent during the fiscal year 2015-16 compared to the corresponding period of last year.

As many as 2,071,123 motorcycles were manufactured during July-June (2015-16) compared to the production of 1,777,251 units during July-June (2014-15), according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

On year-on-year basis, the production of motorcycles increased by 9.73 percent by going up from 171,176 units in June 2015 to 187,825 units in June 2016, the data revealed.

The country’s overall large scale manufacturing (LSM) sector has witnessed growth of 3.21 percent during the fiscal year 2015-16 as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The Quantum Index Numbers (QIM) of large scale manufacturing industries was recorded at 132 points during July June (2015 16) against 127.89 points during same period of last year.

The highest growth of 1.96 percent was witnessed in the indices monitored by Ministry of Industries followed 1.28 percent increase in indices of Provincial Bureaus of Statistics (PBOS) while the indices of Oil Companies Advisory Committee (OCAC) witnessed nominal decrease of 0.03 percent.

On year to year basis, the industrial growth increased by 0.01 percent during June 2016 as compared to same month of last year while on month to month basis, the industrial growth decreased by 2.62 percent during June 2016 when compared to growth of May 2016, the data revealed.

Meanwhile, the major sectors that showed growth during July June (2015 16) included textile (0.42 percent), food, beverages and tobacco (0.92 percent), pharmaceuticals (6.54 percent), chemicals (8.13 percent), non-metallic mineral products (10.02 percent), automobiles (16.11 percent), fertilizers (13.81 percent), leather products (7.76 percent) and rubber products (7.16 percent).

On the other hand, the LSM industries that witnessed negative growth, included coke and petroleum products (2.59 percent), iron and steel products (9.26 percent), electronics (1.68 percent), paper and board (1.58 percent), engineering products (14.43 percent) and wood products (65.83 percent).

The provisional QIM is being computed on the basis of the production data of 112 items received from sources including Oil Companies Advisory Committee (OCAC), Ministry of Industries and Production (MoIP) and Provincial Bureaus of Statistics (PBoS).

OCAC provides data of 11 items, MoIP of 36 items while PBoS proved data of remaining 65 items.