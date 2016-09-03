Mohammad Irfan ruled out of remaining England series

ISLAMABAD: Fast bowler Mohammad Irfan has been ruled out of the remaining part of England series.



He will return to Pakistan and will work on his fitness in the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

Irfan suffered from cramping while playing the fourth ODI against England at Headingly. He initially suffered cramps in his hamstring in that match and came off the field to receive treatment.

He returned to play and later on complained about cramps in his left and right calf that prevented him bowling further in the match.

The team management had asked to retain Hassan Ali for the T-20I against England on September 7.

The national selection committee has concurred with this request and the board has agreed to name Hassan Ali in place of Mohammad Irfan for the T20, added the press release.