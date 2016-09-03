Mathews to miss final ODI, T20 series

Srilankan captain and All-rounder Angelo Mathews out from the last one day International and T20 series, due to calf injury.



Mathews has not undergone a CT scan for the injury he sustained during the fourth ODI, but the team management has already confirmed he will be unavailable for the remaining ODI and two T20Is. Mathews had limped off the field during his innings on Wednesday and, though he returned to bat towards the end of the innings.

Sri Lanka have already lost the ODI series. The final match is set to be played in Pallekele, on Sunday.