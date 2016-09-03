Karachi Whites inflict 44-run defeat to Islamabad

RAWALPINDI, Sep 3 (APP): Karachi Whites defeated Islamabad by 44 runs in a Cool and Cool Presents Jazz National T20 Cup here at Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi on Friday night.



Putting to bat first after losing the toss, Karachi Whites amassed 182 for the loss of two wickets in allotted 20 overs. Opener Ahsan Ali played a superb knock of 85 runs off 52 balls before his catch was taken by Adil Amin on the bowling of left-arm fast bowler Junaid Khan.

The other opener Zain Abbas remained unimpressive as he scored 10 runs off 18 balls. His catch was taken by Junaid Khan on the bowling of slow left-arm bowler Abdur Rehman. Seasoned batsman Asad Shafique, who came on one-down position, scored brisk 73 runs off 46 balls, hitting 10 fours and one huge six.

Replying to that Islamabad could score just 138 runs for the loss of eight wickets. All-rounder Shehzad Azam with 44 runs remained top scorer for them. Other main contributors for Islamabad were Adil Amin and skipper Naeem Anjam with each scoring 21 runs.

Karachi Whites’ right-arm medium fast bowler Tabish Khan and slow left-arm bowler Faraz Ahmed picked up two scalps each, while one wicket each was taken by left-arm medium fast Mir Hamza, slow left-arm Azam Hussain and right-arm medium fast Akbar-ur-Rehman.

Ahsan Ali was given player-of-the-match award for his fine innings.