Bangladesh has hanged top Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh leader Mir Quasem Ali till fro supporting united Pakistan in 1971.

The senior JI leader Mir Quasem Ali, 63 was hanged at Gazipur’s Kashimpur jail at 10:30pm Saturday, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal told reporters.

JI Bangladesh leader was trialed by controversial tribunal formed by India backed Bangladesh government in the name of 1971 war crimes.

He was hanged for support of Pakistan during 1971.

After the Supreme Court rejected his final appeal against the penalty on Tuesday, Ali declined to seek a presidential pardon, which would require an admission of guilt, paving the way for his execution.

In March, the Supreme Court upheld the death penalty for Mir Quasem Ali, a media tycoon and key financier of the Jamaat-e-Islami party, for murder, confinement, torture and incitement to religious hatred during the war to separate from Pakistan.

In 2014, the second International Crimes Tribunal sentenced him to death after finding him guilty in eight out of 14 charges brought against him by the prosecution.

The judges sentenced Mir Quasem to death on two charges for killing Jashim, Ranjit Das and Tuntun Sen at the Dalim Hotel which he used as a “death factory”.

He was given total 72 years in prison on eight other charges of torture, abduction and confinement.

The war crimes tribunal set up by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in 2010 has sparked violence and drawn criticism from opposition politicians, including leaders of the Jamaat-e-Islami, who say it is victimising her political opponents. The government denies the accusations.