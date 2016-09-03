It is time to give up destructive politics in Karachi

LAHORE: Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has said that the people of Karachi had experienced politics of destruction during the last three decades which had driven them into a blind alley and now was the time to give up such politics.



He was addressing a special meeting of the central and provincial party leaders held to review the prevailing Karachi situation and to decide JI’s future line of action in the city.

JI Secretary General Liaqat Baloch, deputy chiefs, JI Sindh chief, Dr Merajud Huda Siddiqui, and provincial deputy chief Muhammad Husain Mehnati, were also present.

Sirajul Haq said that Karachi was mini Pakistan where people from all the provinces and speaking different languages were residing. He said the JI had played a historic role in the uplift and the development of the port city.

The JI, he said, had always supported the oppressed people without any discrimination and it could not abandon the people of Karachi in the present hard times. He said if the JI got an opportunity to serve the people of Karachi in the future, it would put the mega city on the path of progress and prosperity.

Sirajul Haq appreciated the decisions of the JI Karachi chapter to set up new party offices in the mega city and to reorganize and reactivate public Aid committees for mass contact and for solving the problems of the general public.

He demanded that the offices of all political parties in government offices and buildings be closed and the people of Karachi be provided jobs on the basis of merit and the harassment of the oppressed and wronged people was stopped.

The JI chief said every citizen or political party had the right to hold demonstration before the office of any TV channel but issuing a directive for attacking a TV channel was fascism. He said it was unfortunate that the law enforcement agencies had been trying to stop political workers from holding rallies but did not take any effective step to check the attack on the TV channel.

Speaking on the occasion, JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rahman, said that the MQM had the key role in the destruction of Karachi during the last three decades. He said that the MQM had enjoyed the patronage of the rulers all the time. He said it appeared that the MQM with minus Altaf Husain formula was the fresh game of the agencies to retain their hold on the party.

However, he said that the JI had always demanded the supremacy and the rule of the law besides effective steps to prevent the tyranny and oppression through which the MQM had kept up its hold in the port city.