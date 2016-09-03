Imran Khan making people life miserable: Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Pervaiz Rashid on Saturday said PTI rally in Lahore brought down loss of Rs 4 billion on local business.



Addressing a press conference, he said Metro Bus Service remained suspended in Rawalpindi due to Tahirul Qadri rally. He said the government spent million of rupees to provide security to the rallies.

Deploring the loss of human lives caused by traffic jams amid the rallies, he said the government shared the grief of those who lost their loved ones.

The government tried to persuade PTI leadership to choose a suitable venue for the rally. Imran Khan could have stayed eight to 10 hours there, but he didn’t stir because he had to create problems for the people, he added.

He said there was nothing new in Khan’s speeches as he repeated the old mantra. I thought he would come up with something new, which would require a response from me, the minister added.

Pervaiz Rashid said, it was evident from the footage of the crowd in PTI rallies that the party had lost support. There were as many people on the road as a top the container, he said.