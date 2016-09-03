ECP issues notices to political parties for not submitting statement of accounts

According to official sources, 325 political parties including Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Muttahidda Qaumi Movement (MQM), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F), Pakistan Muslim League Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) have not yet submitted their statement of accounts.

Only eight registered political parties including Awami National Party, Awami Muslim League, Islami Tehreek Pakistan have submitted their statement of assets details so far.

The submission of statement of accounts by political parties was mandatory as per Article 13 of the Political Parties Order, 2002.

Under the Article 13 of the Political Parties Order, 2002 every political party shall submit to the Election Commission within sixty days from the close of each financial year, a consolidated statement of accounts of the party, duly audited by a Chartered Accountant their annual income and expenses, sources of funds and assets and liabilities.

Parties which fail to submit their statement of accounts in accordance with the terms laid down in Section 13 will not be allowed to obtain an election symbol or to contest elections for the parliament and provincial assemblies.