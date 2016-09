A child lost his life on his way to the hospital due to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) rally here in Lahore on Saturday.

As per details, due to PTI’s rally several routes of Punjab’s provincial capital were sealed with containers and people are suffering from it.

The incident happened at Shadran where a family tried to take their child, who was in critical condition, to a hospital but they were unable to reach in time. The child lost battle to the death on the way to the hospital.