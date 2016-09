KARACHI: Special Azadi Train will reach Karachi from Hyderabad for three-day stay on Sunday.



Azadi Train started its journey from Islamabad, visited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Balochistan and a number of cities in Sindh.

Azadi Train Incharge Muhammad Ali Chachar told APP that Azadi Train later travel to Larkana and other remaining areas of Sindh and Balochistan.

He said that thousands of people across the country warmly welcomed the Azadi Train.