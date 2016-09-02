Wapda Chairman announces several projects

TARBELA GHAZI: Newly appointed Wapda Chairman Lt: General (Retd) Muzamil Hussain paid visit to Tarbela, announced Wapda Hydel University at Tarbela, Wapda Medical College at Lahore, Bonus for Wapda employees and immediate start of post graduation classes for girls in Wapda Degree College, Tarbela and directed timely completion of Tarbela 4th extension project.

According to the details, Wapda Chairman Muzamil Hussain soon after taking over the charge of his new office decided to pay a visit to the world biggest earth and rock filled dam, Tarbela Dam where work on its 4th extension was on peak now a days and Prime Minister Pakistan Mian Muhammad Nawaz was also very keen to complete that extension project of Tarbela Dam till June, 2017 so that 1410 M.W further electricity could be contributed in National Grid by next year.

When he reached Tarbela hundreds of Wapda employees and officers who were gathered in Sobra City Tarbela Auditorium warmly welcomed to their new chairman.

Addressing to the employees, Chairman Wapda Lt: General (R) Muzamil Hussain said that it was not only matter of honor but matter of prude for him that he had been included in a such family and a such department which had it’s a bright past for removal of darkness from the country and provision of light to its inhabitants beside making the country irrigated.

He said that in wake of the existing situation of the country and Wapda, the department was passing through a critical situation due to power shortage across the country but he had accepted that challenge because he knew that workers of Wapda department had potential and abilities to bring out the country from the darkness by overcoming the power shortage if they were facilitated and given proper and fare working environment.

Muzamil Hussain sought the active support of all Wapda employees and asked them to work with honesty so that the challenge to overcome the power shortage in the country and to keep maintain the irrigation of the country land could be met. He said that he would utilized his all capabilities and abilities to up lift the department, make it again most affective like past to end power shortage and to resolve all kind of issues and problems being faced by its employees.

He directed the project authorities to make utmost efforts in view of work constraints for completion of all three generating units of extension 4 – each of them having a generation capacity of 470 MW – in a phased manner in the shortest possible time.