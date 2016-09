At least four people were killed while 40 people sustain injuries in twin blasts at district court Mardan here on Friday.

As per details, the injured include mostly lawyers and police personnel.

The blast occurred at the gate of district court when security guard tried to stop the suicide bomber, sources said.

Rescue officials rushed to the site and shifted the injured to nearest hospital for first aid.

Heavy contingent of security forces reached the site condoned off the area.