Trader killed in Chaman

CHAMAN: A trader was killed by unknown armed assailants at his shop located in the border town, here on Friday.

The police said that the trader identified as Santosh Kumar was sitting in his shop in Taj Road bazaar while his employees had gone to mosque to offer Friday prayers. “Unknown men equipped with weapons stormed his house and after seeing them, Kumar rushed to the ground floor of the shop but he was chased by the assailants,” the police said, adding that the culprits sprayed volley of bullets on him, leaving him dead on the spot.

The attackers managed to escape from the scene.

The police rushed to the scene and shifted the body to hospital.

According to doctors, the victim received multiple gunshot wounds in his head and chest which caused his instant death.

According to police, the victim was kidnapped by unknown armed men for ransom one year back and later, he was freed.

The traders shut their shops and markets and protested against the target killing of their colleagues.

The police are investigating the matter.