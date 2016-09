TOKYO: Tokyo stocks were flat Friday morning with many investors holding their cards before the release of US jobs data that could make or break the case for a September interest rate hike.

Tokyo’s benchmark Nikkei 225 index, which opened lower, edged up 0.05 percent, or 7.84 points, to 16,934.68 at the break, while the broader Topix index of all first-section shares rose 0.21 percent, or 2.75 points, to 1,340.13.