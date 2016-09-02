Militants attack in Khyber Agency leaves one dead

At least one man was killed after terrorists waged an attack in Warsak Dam Colony in Khyber Agency on Friday, while the exchange of fire between militants and security personnel is still continued, sources said.

At least five to six terrorists entered in the area early on Friday morning, police officials said, with a possible intent to attack a nearby Christian community.

Quick Reaction Force (QRF) of Pakistan Army immediately responded and thwart the attack.

“Five to six heavily armed terrorists entered Warsak Dam colony,” a witness told our correspondent.

Two security personnel sustain critical injuries while tackling the militants, sources said.

Some terrorists have also been killed in the ensuing gunbattle with security personnel, local media suggested.

Sources told that five blasts have also been heard, amid sporadic gunfire by militants. The exchange of fire is still continued.

There are reportedly 25 to 30 houses of Christian community located in the vicinity.