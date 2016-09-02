Security on high alert in Islamabad after 70 suspects held

ISLAMABAD: Security has been lifted to high-alert in the federal capital on Friday after 70 suspects were detained in search operations in Sihala and Tarnol and weapons were seized.



Snap-checking at entry and exit points of the city has been tightened while officials have been instructed to patrol in their respective areas. Security of media houses, markets, key installations, education institutes and business points has been consolidated.

Earlier Friday in the morning hours, security personnel conducted search operations in Pathan Colony of Sihala area and a market in the locality.

At least sixty persons were detained in the operation as they failed to produce any evidence of their identity. All the persons lacking identity cards and required documents were shifted to a local police station for interrogation.

Senior Superintendent of Police, SajidKiyani commented that search operations launched every now and then aimed at making the capital secure.

Meanwhile, ten suspects were held in another search operation in Tarnol area. Personnel seized unregistered weapons and bullets from their possession.

Around four months ago, two of the most wanted terrorists belonging to banned Lashkar-e-Jhangvi were nabbed in a similar kind of operation in Tarnol area.

Both of them were living under covers in the locality in guises of a driver and a motor mechanic.