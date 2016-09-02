Samsung to suspend Galaxy Note 7 sales after battery explosions

SEOUL: Samsung will suspend sales of its latest high-end smartphone Galaxy Note 7 after reports of exploding batteries, its mobile chief said Friday.

Samsung — the world’s top maker of smartphones and ordinary mobile phones — will also offer new devices for those who have already bought the large-screen smartphone, Koh Dong-Jin told reporters.

“We have received several reports of battery explosion on the Note 7 that was officially launched on August 19…and it has been confirmed that it was a battery cell problem,” Koh said.

Samsung has so far sold one million units of the Note 7 in countries including South Korea and the US.