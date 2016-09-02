PTI wants to spread anarchy in country, alleges Rana Sanaullah

LAHORE: Punjab Law Minister, Rana Sanaullah has said that the government was facing severe hardships to move forward on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) due to politics of agitation of the opposition.



Talking to media persons outside the Punjab Assembly here on Friday, Rana Sanaullah said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) wants to spread anarchy across the country through holding rallies and sit-ins which was against the national interests.

He said that foreign investors avoid investing in Pakistan due to the circumstances created by the political parties involved in protests.

Rana Sanaullah said that though the country was facing law and order problems but the government and the entire nation was at the back of its security forces engaged in military operation against terrorists and terrorism.

He said that PTI and a so-called religious scholar (without naming Qadri) have no concern with the country and people. The two leaders will arrive via helicopter to attend the protest demonstration but the masses will suffer on roads.

Sanaullah warned that marches and protest rallies are soft targets for the terrorists and district police administration has also showed the threat leaders to PTI leader.