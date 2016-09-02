President, PM strongly condemns Mardan attack

President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday strongly condemned the bomb blast at Mardan’s District court andexpressed profound grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the tragic incident.

The President expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for salvation of the departed souls. The President prayed for the grant of courage to the affected families to bear their loss with fortitude.

President Mamnoon Hussain directed the authorities concerned to provide the best medical treatment to all injured in the incident.

The President reiterated that terrorists through their nefarious designs could neither create hindrance in operation against terrorism nor deter the peoples’ resolve.

He expressed the resolve that the whole nation was committed to root out the menace of terrorism and extremism from the motherland.

On the other hand, deeply sympathising with the bereaved families the Prime Minister prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls and grant of courage to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

“These cowardly attacks cannot shatter our unflinching resolve in our war against terrorism,” he said.

“These receding elements are showing frustration by attacking soft targets. They shall not get space to hide in Pakistan,” the Prime Minister said.