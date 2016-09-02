Policeman sacrificed life to stop Mardan attacker

MARDAN: Brave policeman Junaid Khan sacrificed his life as he tried to stop a suicide bomber from entering the district and sessions court in Mardan on Friday.

Constable Junaid stopped the militant at the entry gate and fired at him, as a result of which the bomber detonated his suicide vest at the gate, DPO Mardan Faisal Shahzad confirmed.

Junaid was martyred when the suicide bomber blew himself up. In trying to stop the attacker he prevented what could have been a large-scale massacre.

Junaid was aged 24-25 years and had joined the police force in 2012. He was a resident of a Mardan village.

Provincial Information Minister Mushtaq Ghani told media that the attacker first threw a hand grenade and then detonated his suicide vest at the entry gate of the district and sessions court.

The incident occurred a few hours after an attack was foiled in Peshawar’s Christian Colony early Friday morning in which four terrorists were killed.