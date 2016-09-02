PM invites Turkish investors to explore Pakistan’s infrastructure, energy sectors

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Friday invited the Turkish investors to explore Pakistan’s infrastructure and energy sectors.

He was talking to Chairman Foreign Economic Relations Board Turkey (DEIK), Omer Cihad Vardan, who is here to attend Pakistan-Turkey Business Round-table, being held as follow-up to the recent visit of Punjab’s Chief Minister to Turkey.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan and Turkey had always lent support to each other through most difficult times.

Pakistan and Turkey are brotherly countries with a common history, and they should make it a priority to strengthen their relations in every aspect, he said.

The Chairman appreciated the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in forging ties between the two countries.

Federal Minister for Commerce and Trade Khurram Dastgir, Special Assistant to PM on Foreign Affairs Tariq Fatemi and Chairman Board of Investment Miftah Ismail were present.