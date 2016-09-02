Pak-Turkey tied in strong bond of common interests, longstanding friendship: Dar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar has said that Pakistan and Turkey was tied in strong bonds of common religion, culture, interests and longstanding friendship and both country supported each other in crucial times.

The Finance Minister stated this during his meeting with a delegation of Turkish Foreign Economic Relations Board, led by Mr. Omer Cihad Vardan which called on him at the Finance Division on Friday. Senior officials of the Finance Ministry also present on the occasion.

Dar while welcoming the guests said that people and the government of Pakistan support the democratic set up in Turkey and expressed his hope that existing good relations between the two countries will continue to grow stronger in future.

The delegation thanked the government of Pakistan for its support for Turkey in crucial time. The people of Turkey and we really appreciate the support and the moral stance taken by the Government of Pakistan passed through a difficult time in favor of the people and government of Turkey, said Mr. Vardan.

The delegation also discussed with the Finance Minister the possibilities of enhancing the cooperation in the areas of bilateral trade and in this respect the delegation shared that Turkey has excellent skills and technology in the field of construction, textile and transportation business.

All these skills can benefit both countries in the maximum possible way. The delegation briefed the Minister that the Turkish Foreign Economic Relations Board extends cooperation to other countries through Business Councils working in127 countries of the World and they would like to introduce the business community of Turkey to Pakistan and vice versa. The delegation emphasized that they could look into opportunities of joint ventures in Pakistan.

Dar appreciated the efforts of the delegation for the promotion of trade and business opportunities between the two countries and said that Pakistan will happily become an investment partner of any joint venture started by Turkey for the benefit of both economies.