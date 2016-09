BANNU: A man was killed in Bannu on Friday when massive fire broke out in a refugee camp in which one person was killed and five makeshift homes were devastated.

According to police, fire erupted in a camp of Temporary Displaced Persons (TDPs) of North Waziristan, set up at Kohat Road. It engulfed five other tents.

Fifteen cattle were also devoured by the fire, they said, adding that the cause of blaze is being ascertained.

The TDPs put out the fire on self help basis.