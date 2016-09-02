NA passes condemnation resolution against Altaf Hussain

National Assembly has unanimously passed resolution against Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain on Friday.

As per details, the condemnation resolution was jointly formed by government and opposition against former MQM supremo was presented by federal minister in the NA session headed by Speaker Ayaz Sadiq.

MQM founder’s anti-Pakistan speech is strongly condemned in the resolution while whoever being August 22 attacks in Karachi must be arrested. Whoever make anti-Pakistan speech must not be forgiven.

On the other hand, MQM has drafted a resolution to be submitted in the National Assembly today against the party founder’s anti-Pakistan statement.

MQM founder’s anti-Pakistan speech is strongly condemned in the resolution while attacks on the media houses in Karachi are also condemned.

The resolution against the former chief was submitted by the 25 MQM Member National Assembly (MNA).