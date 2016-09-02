MQM supports condemnation resolution: Sattar

ISLAMABAD: The MQM has supported the condemnation resolution adopted on Friday in the National Assembly.



Earlier the resolution was unanimously approved in the National Assembly which condemned the violence in Karachi on August 22 when the party’s founder incited MQM workers to violence. The resolution demands action be taken against all those responsible.

Speaking outside Parliament, MQM leader Dr Farooq Sattar said action should be taken according to the law and constitution. Sattar added the MQM had severely condemned anti-Pakistan slogans and the party should not be cornered.

The MQM leader further said the party’s mandate cannot be challenged in streets or talk shows. He emphasized that there should be a wait till 2018 to challenge the party’s mandate.

Dr Farooq Sattar further said MQM offices were being demolished and the party’s headquarters Nine Zero had been sealed.