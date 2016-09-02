MINTEX vows to resolve issues of textile industry

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Textile Industry on Friday reiterated governments resolve to modernize the textile infrastructure and resolve all the issues of textile sector industry in order to enhance exports for economic growth.

The ministry of textile was following a multi-pronged strategy to facilitate research and technology up-gradation for the protection and development of textile sector, a top official of the ministry told APP here Friday.

He said in a recent meeting of Federal Textile Board (FTB) Cotton Committee, National Food Security and Research, All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA), All Pakistan Textile Processing Mills Association (APTPMA) including all other members decided to resolve the issue of Textile Industry.

Replying to a question, he said the experts and scientist trained 8000 farmers to control the losses of cotton crops and evolve measure against the pin ball virus that harmed the cotton crops in past.

He said in recent times farmers would get good prices for cotton crops as rise of its prices in international market would pay back to the farmer as compared to previous years whenthey got huge financial losses.

To another question, he said shortage of skilled manpower and practicing of old methods in textile industry was the main barrier to achieve targets and enhance trade volume at international markets.

He said the preliminary meeting of International Cotton Advisory Committee (ICAC) would be held here from October 30, in which the stakeholders would discuss challenges being faced by the textile sector.

Delegations comprising government, private sector officials and scientists from 47 cotton producing countries would participate in the five-day long meeting, he said.