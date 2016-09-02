Messi strikes back as Argentina sink Uruguay

MENDOZA: Lionel Messi marked his return from short-lived international retirement with the only goal as 10-man Argentina defeated Uruguay 1-0 to score a crucial 2018 World Cup qualifying victory on Thursday.

Messi, who had dramatically announced the end of his international career in June following Argentina’s Copa America Centenario final defeat to Chile, scored via a deflected shot in the 42nd minute to spark wild celebrations in Mendoza’s Estadio Malvinas.

The victory — the first under the reign of new coach Edgardo Bauza — catapulted Argentina into first place in South America’s marathon round-robin qualifying campaign with 14 points after seven games.

But Argentina was made to work hard for the victory, playing the second half with only 10 men after young Juventus striker Paulo Dybala was sent off just before half-time after a second yellow card. Dybala was led off the field in tears following the dismissal.