Mardan blasts show abnormal situation: Sirajul Haq

LAHORE: Ameer, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has said that the Mardan bomb blasts were an indication that the situation was not normal despite all the claims of the government. He was talking to the media after visiting the Mardan district bar and district Hospital where he enquired about the health of the injured.



Sirajul Haq stressed upon the federal and the provincial governments to abandon politics and be on the one page in order to maintain law and order and take practical steps to restore peace.

He said that the Mardan bomb blasts should be viewed as attack on Islamabad, and added that if there was no peace, there could be neither politics, business nor any development. He urged the political parties to demonstrate unity and the masses not to be impatient.

The JI chief counseled the federal and the provincial governments not to fight on other issues but to concentrate on the restoration of peace and make collective efforts in this direction.

He said that the government was claiming all OK but the facts belied these claims. The government had failed to inform the masses the hand behind these bomb blasts, he added. He said the nation was doing its best in the present situation but the governments were failing the masses. He said that peace would be possible only when the rulers themselves were vigilant and had sleepless nights.

Sirajul Haq said the nation had expected that with launching the NAP, peace would be restored but the Quetta and Mardan attacks proved that the enemy was able to strike wherever and whenever it desired. He said that after every incident, the government showed some activity but soon it moved away from the real issues.

At the Mardan district Bar, he offered his condolences to the bar chief and other lawyers on the martyrdoms of their colleagues. He also paid tributes to the policemen who saved several lives by sacrificing their own lives.

Sirajul Haq said that the Eidul Azha was nearing and the Mardan bomb blasts did not auger well. However, he said, that there was no occasion to lose hope. He said the nation was passing through times of tests and trials and it must not accept defeat.