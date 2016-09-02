Liaqat Baloch visits rain-hit areas of Lahore

LAHORE: Secretary General, Jamaat e Islami, Liaqat Baloch, has urged the federal and the provincial governments to promptly arrange the supply of safe drinking water besides the disposal of rain water from low lying areas in big cities besides improving their sewerage system to minimize the sufferings of the citizens and to prevent epidemics.



Addressing JI workers and citizens in different parts of the city during his visit to different parts of the metropolis, he said that the Punjab capital faced flood situation due to heavy rains every year and the people incurred heavy losses. Hundreds of houses and markets were damaged and roads remained under water for days and were broken. He said the provincial government was content with announcing temporary measures but there were no long term measures to solve these problems.

He said that the national resources should not be squandered on a few ceremonial projects and attention should also be given to the development of infrastructure.

The JI Secretary General said that the CPEC was a revolutionary project aiming at the rapid development of the region but the enemies of Pakistan and China were bent upon 0 the project at every cost. He said that political stability and sound economic policies were vital to fail the enemy designs.

He said that the Prime Minister should promptly remove the reservations of different quarters on the CEPC and take timely decision.