Hurriyet extends joint protest programme till Sep 8

Hurriyet leadership in Indian occupied Kashmir has extended the joint protest programme till September 8.

The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyet Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, and other Hurriyet leaders Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik said that this protest call is very important in regard to the ongoing uprising in the vallley, KMS reported.

While giving the call for joint protest calendar the leadership was of the view that Tehsil level Azadi March would be held in every mohalla, village and locality towards respective Tehsil Headquarters.

They appealed to the people to massively participate in the Azadi March.