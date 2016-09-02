Hong Kong stocks end morning on a high

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares ended the morning higher Friday as investors brushed off a surprise contraction in US factory activity ahead of the release of a crucial jobs report later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.35 percent, or 81.53 points, to 23,243.87 by the break.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was marginally higher, adding 2.21 points to 3,065.52 while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange, slipped 0.11 percent, or 2.14 points, to 2,015.32.