RAWALPINDI: Anti Narcotic Force (ANF) on Friday foiled a bid to smuggle drug abroad by recovering heroin filled capsules from abdomen of a passenger at Benazir Bhutto International Airport.

According to ANF sources, the accused Zafar Iqbal belonging to Lahore was leaving for Greece via UAE through a foreign airline flight 232 and upon scanning his body the ANF recovered hereon filled capsules from his abdomen. The accused was shifted to hospital for retrieving heroin from his stomach.